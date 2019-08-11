

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A luxury vehicle that police allege two suspects fled in after fatally shooting a father-of-one in Toronto on Friday has been found on fire in Vaughan.

Police said they received numerous calls at about 2:15 p.m. from residents on Wakunda Place, east of O'Connor Drive, for report of sounds of gunshots.

When emergency crews arrived, they found one man, identified as Kevin Reddick, with multiple gunshot wounds.



Kevin Reddick, 29, was killed in the shooting. (Supplied)

Authorities later located a second victim after searching the area. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Reddick, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two suspects were seen fleeing the shooting scene in a Black Audi Q5. Before today, the vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Victoria Park Avenue from Parma Court.

Police said yesterday the abandoned vehicle was found on fire in Vaughan. It has now been seized for a forensic examination.



An Audi Q5 is seen in this file photo. (File)

On Friday, police said there were a lot of people around when the incident happened.

Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis said the victims, who investigators believe knew each other, were sitting in front of a parkette having lunch when the suspects appeared and started shooting.

Lioumanis said they believe the victims were targeted and the incident was related to street gangs, but would not say how anyone had come to that conclusion.

At least two dozen people have been shot in the city over seven days.