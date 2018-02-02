

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two people are facing murder charges after a 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Mississauga last year.

Officers located a male victim lying on a sidewalk outside of an apartment building in the area of Elm Drive and Mississauga Valley Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on March 1, 2017.

The victim was later identified as Mississauga resident Shane Thomas.

At the time, police said Shane had obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the fatal incident, police said they had no information regarding any possible suspects.

Peel Regional Police said on Friday that a “lengthy investigation” was conducted including the execution of six search warrants in three separate jurisdictions on Thursday.

As a result, eight people were arrested in connection with this case.

Mississauga resident Victor Brooks, 23, and Brampton resident Shantel Manbauman, 24, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Six additional people have been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the investigation.

All eight people are scheduled to appear at a bail hearing in Brampton on Friday.