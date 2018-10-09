

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Kitchener have laid a murder charge in connection with an August home explosion that left a 58-year-old woman dead.

The blast occurred on the morning of Aug. 22 at home on Sprucedale Crescent.

Edra Haan and her husband Udo Haan were found in the backyard of the property shortly after first responders arrived at the wreckage.

Edra Haan, also known as Edresilda Haan, died at the scene.

Udo Haan was airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital with critical injuries. Waterloo regional police say he remains at the hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

The force of the blast completely leveled the home and caused significant damage to two neighbouring residences.

Residents of more than a dozen homes were evacuated while crews surveyed the damage and some were unable to return for several days.

One day after the blast, with the results of a post-mortem examination taken into consideration, authorities announced that they were investigating the death as a homicide. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

On Tuesday, police announced charges in the case.

The suspect, identified only as a 58-year-old Kitchener man, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of arson with disregard for human life and two counts of arson damage to property.

Police say the suspect is due to appear in court on Tuesday, where they expect his identity to be made public.