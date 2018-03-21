

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region say a 22-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was beaten to death in Brampton on Monday.

The assault took place shortly before 6 p.m. in a grassy area near Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail.

Witnesses told police that two males were assaulting the victim “using some sort of sticks” next to his truck, Const. Harinder Sohi previously told CTV News Toronto.

Paviter Singh Bassi, 21, suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital where he died on Tuesday morning.

Later on Tuesday, police made an arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as Karanvir Singh Bassi has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the suspect is not related to the victim.

He appeared in court on the charges today and is due to return on April 4.

The victim’s emotional family members told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that they’re struggling to come to terms with his sudden death.

They described Bassi as a “really good guy” who worked as a security guard and was involved in charity work.

Police say it’s not clear what precipitated the attack and haven’t determined why Bassi got out of his truck in the first place.

They’re appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have been travelling in the area the time and has a vehicle equipped with a dashboard camera to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

This is Peel Region’s eighth homicide of 2018.