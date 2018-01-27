

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Peel police have charged a Mississauga man with second-degree murder following the disappearance of a 40-year-old woman in December.

Yunying Pan was last heard from at around 6 p.m. on Dec 5, police say. Pan lived in the Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive area in Mississauga.

In a news release issued at the time of her disappearance, police said that there was a “growing concern” for her well-being.

On Friday, Shaofeng Han was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Han is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Saturday.