The son of an elderly woman who died after being pulled from a fire at an Oshawa apartment on Sunday has been charged in her death.

The fire broke out at around 7 p.m. inside a unit Nonquon Road, near Simcoe North and Taunton Road East.

Durham Regional Police said an 83-year-old woman was found “with injuries” inside the apartment and rushed to hospital, where she later died.

She has been identified as Yvonne Mooney, of Oshawa. The cause of death is not yet known.

Once the fire was extinguished, homicide detectives took over the case.

A 56-year-old man was taken into custody at the time.

On Tuesday, police laid charges against a suspect, identified as the victim’s son and resident of the apartment, Timothy Mooney. He is facing one count of second-degree murder and has ben held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.