TORONTO -- A woman is dead and a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a homicide in a residential area of Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Galbraith Drive and Barwell Road, near Unity Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard, at 6:24 a.m. for a report of a "disturbance."

Const. Kyle Villers said officers arrived to find a woman in her 50s suffering from apparent injuries inside the home.

Paramedics arrived at the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took a man into custody a short time later and charged him with second-degree murder.

He was identified as 53-year-old Stephen Kerelchuk.

Villers said Kerelchuk is the victim's husband.

Kerelchuk was scheduled to appear in court in Brampton Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Villers said an older teenage female was in the home at the time of the incident.

She provided a statement to homicide detectives.