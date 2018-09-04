

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A murder charge has been withdrawn against one of three men in the case of a Mississauga man who disappeared last year.

On August 15, Peel police announced that they were investigating the disappearance of 54-year-old David Fiedler as a homicide.

Fiedler was last seen on Dec. 2, 2017 and police found his vehicle several days later on Dec. 7 near Confederation Parkway and Queensway West.

Police said earlier this month that they had charged two men with first-degree murder in the case, though they said Fiedler’s remains had not been recovered.

On August 21, police announced that they had also charged a third man with first-degree murder in the case.

However in an email Tuesday, the Ministry of the Attorney General said charges have now been withdrawn against a Bracebridge man – one of the two men who were first charged in the case.

“The charge of first degree murder s.235(1) was withdrawn on August 28, 2018 with respect to Jeffrey Caissey,” ministry spokesperson Brian Gray said in the email.

No reason was given for the withdrawal of the charges.

Marko Tubic, 41, of Hamilton and Kenneth Clifford of Mississauga are each still facing one count of first-degree murder in the case.