TORONTO -- Some boarded up storefronts along Yonge Street have been painted over with messages of gratitude as part of a salute to frontline workers.

The Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area (BIA) says that it has partnered with the marketing agency Kadence World to commission a number of murals to spruce up some of the boarded up storefronts along the otherwise busy street.

The murals depict theatre goers standing in a physically-distanced line outside Elgin Winter Garden Theatre, wildlife holding placards with thank-you messages to front line workers and words of appreciation for essential businesses that helped the city get through an immensely challenging time.

“As businesses were boarding up on Yonge Street we wanted to look at some beautification initiatives and obviously there is a lot of people that are currently on the frontlines doing some very significant work making sure we are all safe so this was our contribution to beautifying the area while thanking those frontline workers,” Downtown Yonge BIA Executive Director Mike Garner told CP24 on Wednesday morning. “Remember we are all in this together. This is just our effort.”

There are currently three murals that are part of the initiative but Garner said that the BIA is looking for “more opportunities to work with landlords, property owners and retailers” and commission more.

He said that he is also hopeful that the art can find a new home once businesses are eventually able to reopen.

“We do a lot of programming in the neighbourhoods in laneways with music and arts and culture and we would like to see these preserved in some way and reused (for that purpose),” he said. .

The murals are on display outside the shuttered Elgin Winter Garden Theatre, the Lids hat store near Dundas Street and a Pizza Pizza location north of Carlton Street.