Municipal election nominations close on Friday

People interested in running for Toronto's 2022 municipal election have until Friday at 2 p.m. to sign up.

Candidates can file their nomination or withdrawal for the offices of mayor, councillor, and trustee for Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, and Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir.

An appointment is required to file/withdraw a nomination paper with the City Clerk. All appointments be held at the Toronto Elections City Hall office at 100 Queen St. W. The office is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding statutory holidays) and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. Walk-ins will be accepted, but candidates may have to wait for an available time. Candidates must bring all required documents and identification with them and ensure their forms are complete.

Anyone who wants to run for the office of mayor, councillor or school board trustee must file a nomination paper with original signature, provide proof of qualifying address within Toronto or the school board jurisdiction, pay the appropriate nomination filing fee, and provide at least 25 endorsements of nomination from eligible Toronto voters with original signatures, if running for the office of Mayor or Councillor.

Both the nomination paper and the endorsements of nomination must be completed on the prescribed forms and have original signatures, the city noted on an Aug. 18 release.

Details about what’s required to become a municipal election candidate can be found online here.

Anyone interested in running for school board trustee should visit the 2022 Ontario municipal and school board election web site.

Individuals, corporations, and trade unions who intend to spend money to promote, support or oppose a candidate must register as a third-party advertiser between May 2, 2022 and October 21, 2022.

The final list of candidates will be available by 4 p.m. on August 22 on the List of Candidates & Third Party Advertisers webpage.

Election day is Monday, October 24.