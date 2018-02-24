Multiple transport trucks involved in collision on WB Hwy. 401
Vehicles involved in a collision in the WB collector lanes on Hwy. 401 are shown on Saturday morning. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash. (Peter Mills)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 8:25AM EST
Three people sustained minor injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 approaching Avenue Road on Saturday morning.
The accident happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway at around 7 a.m.
Initial reports from the scene suggest that two transport trucks and a number of other vehicles were involved.
All collector lanes were initially blocked between Avenue Road and Yonge Street, however one lane has since reopened.
Police are working to determine the cause of the collision.