

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Three people sustained minor injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 approaching Avenue Road on Saturday morning.

The accident happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway at around 7 a.m.

Initial reports from the scene suggest that two transport trucks and a number of other vehicles were involved.

All collector lanes were initially blocked between Avenue Road and Yonge Street, however one lane has since reopened.

Police are working to determine the cause of the collision.