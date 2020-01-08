TORONTO -- Multiple students from the York Region District School are among the 176 people killed in a plane crash in Iran.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv went down minutes after taking off from Tehran’s main international airport on Wednesday morning. The plane crashed into farmland outside of the capital, scattering debris across the area.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Flight PS752 crash: What we know about the Canadians killed in airliner tragedy

"We have been made aware some of our students from our board were on the plane," York Region District School Board spokesperson Licinio Miguelo told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

The school board was unable to confirm how many of their students were killed.

"Until we have opportunity to speak with the families, we are going to respect their wishes and not give any more details."

"We are supporting schools directly affected by the incident."