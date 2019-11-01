

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- An investigation is underway after multiple shots were fired into a home being rented out for a party in Vaughan.

Police said just before 2 a.m. on Friday they were called to a residence on Cannes Avenue, located in the area Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive West, for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located bullet holes in the home and a vehicle on the property.

Police said multiple people fired at least 10 gunshots before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should call York police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.