

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Multiple people are being treated for serious injuries following a crash involving a chartered bus and an SUV in Stayner, Ont.

Emergency crews were called were called to Highway 26 near Nottawasaga Sideroad 27/28 at around 2 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a bus and passenger vehicle.

In a tweet, Clearview Fire said that five people in the SUV sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Approximately 41 teens were on the coach bus along with three adult chaperones and one bus driver. All were treated on scene for minor injuries, Clearview Fire said.

They said that nearby Stayner Arena Hall is being used as a reception centre for the uninjured coach bus passengers while they wait for a second vehicle.

Initially, Ornge Air Ambulance reported that the crash involved a school bus and a minivan and that as many as twelve children have been injured.

However, Ontario Provincial Police would not confirm whether any children were involved.

“The information I have from our provincial operations centre is that it’s a coach bus,” Sgt. Peter Leon told CP24 via phone. “The injuries are serious enough that an air ambulance has been contacted.”

Leon said that snow squalls in the area may have hampered driving conditions.

“I’m making my way toward that location right now however there are weather conditions, we’re experiencing some snow squalls in the area,” he said. “I’m not sure if weather is a factor but we do have (a portion of) Highway 26 closed.”

More to come…