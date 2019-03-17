Multiple people stabbed at North York banquet hall
Police respond to a double stabbing at a banquet hall on Finch Avenue near Dufferin Street.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 7:15AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 17, 2019 8:05AM EDT
Three people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a North York banquet hall overnight.
Police were called to the banquet hall on Finch Avenue, west of Dufferin Street, at around 1:20 a.m.
Toronto police said two people were taken to hospital in serious condition after at least three people were stabbed.
Toronto police said two males have been taken into custody.