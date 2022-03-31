Multiple people seriously injured Toronto crash, police say

Emergency crews are responding to a collision involving a number of serious injuries near Toronto's waterfront.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue in Mimico shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police said there were reports that some pedestrians have been struck and that passengers may have been ejected from vehicles.

In a tweet, police said that a number of people were without vital signs at the scene.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

Roads have been closed in the area because of the incident.