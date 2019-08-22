

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Multiple people, including one child, have been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Bay and College streets around 3 p.m. after receiving numerous calls about a collision.

Toronto paramedics said that three vehicles were involved in the collision. Three pedestrians were struck during the incident, paramedics confirmed, and a driver was injured.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and two others suffered serious injuries. All three were transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

A child has also been transported to SickKids hospital, paramedics said, but their injuries are unknown.

Toronto police say that three vehicles were involved in a collision near Bay and College streets on Aug. 22, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto Police Traffic Services Sgt. Brett Moore told reporters at the scene that officers are still investigating the circumstances of the collision, but police do not believe the collision was deliberate.

“It appears there was a light violation that may have started this chain of reaction.”

Moore said that while police have spoken with a number of witnesses, they are still looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

"The good news is… there is cameras everywhere so it won’t be long before we know exactly what happened," Moore said.

"My information is that all the drivers involved are accounted for and here."

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.