Multiple homes in east Toronto evacuated due to gas leak

At least 40 people had to evacuate their homes due to what officials called a “major” gas leak in Toronto’s east end Sunday.

A command post was set up near Glenshaw Crescent and Parkview Hill Crescent, north of St. Clair Avenue, after gas company Enbridge notified them of a gas leak in the area.

Officials say a four-inch gas line has been effected.

At least 40 people from over a dozen homes were temporarily displaced and told to shelter in TTC buses.

Around 10:30 p.m. officials said the gas line had been crimped and residents were told to return home.

It is unclear what caused the leak.