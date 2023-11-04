Multiple homes in east Toronto evacuated due to gas leak
At least 40 people had to evacuate their homes due to what officials called a “major” gas leak in Toronto’s east end Sunday.
A command post was set up near Glenshaw Crescent and Parkview Hill Crescent, north of St. Clair Avenue, after gas company Enbridge notified them of a gas leak in the area.
Officials say a four-inch gas line has been effected.
At least 40 people from over a dozen homes were temporarily displaced and told to shelter in TTC buses.
Around 10:30 p.m. officials said the gas line had been crimped and residents were told to return home.
It is unclear what caused the leak.
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
Demonstrations in support of Gaza take place in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke out last month.
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high with the average asking price of $2,149 per month, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt closed Saturday: Canadian government
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Saturday, federal government officials confirmed, as hundreds of Canadians and their families seek to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
U.S. and Arab partners disagree on the need for a ceasefire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers were 'encountering the full force' of its troops.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes as U.S. urges humanitarian pause
The U.S. is trying to persuade Israel to take a humanitarian pause from airstrikes on Gaza, where Palestinians reported on Saturday that there were multiple fatalities across the besieged enclave.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
Montreal
-
Montrealers call for ceasefire in Gaza as protests erupt across Canada
Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are taking place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.
-
94-year-old Montrealer not seen since Saturday morning
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 94-year-old Cecile Laurin, who has been missing since Saturday morning.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS Fajardo throws two touchdowns, Alouettes beat Tiger-Cats 27-12 in East semifinal
Quarterback Cody Fajardo threw two touchdown passes and Montreal's defence stood tall as the Alouettes defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27-12 in the CFL East Division semifinal on Saturday.
London
-
An unusual union: Climate activists join forces with pro-Palestine demonstrators at Vic Park
It was a case of strange bedfellows at London’s Victoria Park Saturday afternoon, as climate activists joined forces with pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
-
Fatal collision claims life of 18-year-old
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday morning.
-
Man allegedly brandishes knife at security guard
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife while dealing with a security guard in Sarnia Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
‘This really opens physician’s eyes’: KW Chamber of Commerce touring future doctors at recruitment event
The need for doctors is becoming more desperate. A recent report by the Ontario College of Family Physicians forecasts that by 2026, 4.4 million people will be without a family doctor.
-
Local Hindu youth group donates 400 meals to those in need
For the fourth year, high schools students with the Radha Krishna Mandir and Cultural Centre (RKMCC) youth group prepared and donated more than 400 meals to local organizations.
-
Police lay impaired driving charge following crash with WRPS cruiser
A 27-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he drove through a road closed sign and struck an police officer’s vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
Chapleau resident killed in crash on Highway 101, road reopened
Highway 101 reopened shortly after 5:15 p.m. Saturday, following a single-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 8 a.m. that killed one person, police say.
-
Northern police offer safety tips, stress importance of paying attention as clocks fall back
Police in northern Ontario are urging drivers to pay attention out on the roads with the clocks set to roll back on Sunday.
-
Pedestrian struck in North Bay, OPP investigating
A vehicle struck a pedestrian Saturday morning in North Bay and one person has been taken to hospital, police say.
Ottawa
-
Thousands gather in Ottawa in biggest pro-Palestine rally since Israel-Hamas war began
Four weeks after the Israel-Hamas war began, a large crowd in downtown Ottawa called for a ceasefire and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people.
-
Ottawa Girl Guides honour fallen soldiers
On Saturday, Ottawa Girl Guides placed poppies on the headstones of fallen soldiers at the National Military Cemetery. It was part of a special ceremony marking the start of Veterans' Week.
-
Some Ottawa Senators players don neck guards Saturday
Some Ottawa Senators players will be wearing neck guards when the puck drops at the Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.
Windsor
-
Second batch of data stolen in hospital ransomware attack appears to have been leaked
A notorious ransomware group called ‘Daixin Team' who claims to be behind the recent cyberattack impacting five southwestern Ontario hospitals appears to have published a second batch of data.
-
Pro-Palestine rally held near university
Windsor police say they are aware of a planned demonstration near the University of Windsor on Saturday.
-
Stellantis workers to vote on new tentative deal
Stellantis workers from Windsor Assembly Plant are voting on a new tentative deal Saturday.
Barrie
-
Main Street reopens two months after Penetanguishene building collapse
It's been a difficult two months for business owners and residents displaced by a building collapse in Penetanguishene, but with the rubble now cleared, a closed portion of the downtown core is now reopened.
-
Police investigating serious crash in Tiny, Ont.
OPP in Tiny Township is on scene investigating a serious crash.
-
Barrie Christmas Arts and Crafts show returns for 27th edition
Some talented crafters are helping to make Christmas shopping all the more easy for Barrie residents this weekend.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Premier says homeless support centre must move, but cannot close
A controversial homeless support centre in Charlottetown is set to be moved after the current location has faced fierce criticism from neighbours, who’ve made accusations of crime, open-air drug use, and harassment.
-
Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.
-
Railway reaction in Cape Breton after CN invests in long-discontinued line
Word that CN has purchased a stake in the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway which has been abandoned for nearly a decade has some wondering whether the Island portion of the line may one day be revitalized after all.
Calgary
-
Parental rights, AHS and pension promises underline annual UCP gathering
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
-
Human remains found in vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park
Human remains were found Friday in a vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park.
-
Memorial for Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg to be held Saturday at Fort Calgary
Making Treaty 7 and Native Earth Performing Arts are hosting a memorial service Saturday afternoon for Troy Emery Twigg.
Winnipeg
-
‘Landlocked’: East St. Paul couple unable to access backyard due to property lines
A couple in the rural municipality of East St. Paul is claiming their home is “landlocked” after purchasing the property in August 2020.
-
-
City asking for input on garbage collection
The City of Winnipeg wants your feedback this month on how well it collects garbage and recycling.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police say notorious sex offender wanted Canada-wide
A high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Saturday is now wanted Canada-wide.
-
Vancouver rally among global demonstrations calling for ceasefire to support Palestinian people
Thousands of people rallied at the Vancouver Art Gallery late Saturday morning, one of dozens of demonstrations across the globe calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to allow for humanitarian aid.
-
Triple-game weekend for Vancouver sports fans
It is a jam-packed weekend of sports in Vancouver, with three major league games taking place downtown.
Edmonton
-
-
'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Southeast Valley Line LRT
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
-
Gaza ceasefire calls echoed in Edmonton: 'Do the right thing'
Thousands gathered in Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton on Saturday to participate in a global call for a ceasefire in Gaza.