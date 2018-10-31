

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police have reported there are “multiple fatalities” after a collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Keele Street.

OPP said that the highway has been shut down in both directions between Jane and Dufferin streets as emergency crews respond to the incident.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that a vehicle was “fully engulfed.” Heavy black smoke could be seen over the highway.

Schmidt told CTV News Toronto that it appears as though one of the vehicles crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes. The collision involved a tanker truck and another vehicle, he said.

Schmidt asked drivers stuck on the highway to stay where they are and not to use the shoulder to try and navigate through traffic.

“Don’t try to do something on your own and drive on the shoulder because you will prevent emergency responders from getting to the scene,” he said

The roads are expected to remain closed for several hours, Schmidt said, as police investigate the crash