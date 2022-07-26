Multiple dogs reported sick after unknown substance spread on grass in Toronto, police say

Police say they've received a report multiple dogs in west Toronto have fallen ill after someone was seen spreading an unknown substance on grass at a local dog park.

They are cautioning pet owners in the area of Summerland Terrace and Dundas West Street of Etobicoke.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT:

Summerland Ter + Dundas St W

* 4:33 pm *

- Someone seen spreading chemicals on the grass

- Reports that a number of dogs are sick

- Fire Crews (Hazmat Unit) attending

- Animal Services will be notified

-* Caution of pet owners in the area *#GO1432047

July 26, 2022

Toronto Fire said a portion of the park will be closed. Toronto Animal Services (TAS) will be notified.