Multiple collisions reported as GTA cleans up following early-morning snowfall

Police are urging motorists to drive extra carefully following an early-morning snowfall that caused slushy and slippery road conditions leading to “multiple collisions” throughout the GTA.

“Please slow down. Drive to the conditions, and give yourself space so we can avoid more of these wrecks,” the OPP’s Highway Safety Division said in a post on X.

Roughly two centimetres of snow accumulated in the Golden Horseshoe area on Tuesday morning.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said that these bursts of morning flurries and light accumulating snow are expected to drift east by midday.

”Clearing will get underway this afternoon, bringing us back to a sun/cloud mix by day’s end,” he said.

The City of Toronto has deployed crews and equipment to salt expressways and major arterial and collector roads across the city.

Salting is also now underway on sidewalks in North York and will be done in other areas, as required, the city said in a bulletin.

Bikeways and multi-use trails are also being salted across Toronto.

Plows will go out later, as required, the City of Toronto said. Plowing is done in the city when the snow reaches 2.5 centimetres on expressways, 5 centimetres on major roads, transit routes, and streets with hills, and 8 centimetres on residential streets.

People can track where plows and salt trucks are and find out which areas have been cleared by using the city’s online tracking map.

Torontonians are being asked to keep a safe distance from snow clearing equipment and crews so they can “complete their work safely and efficiently.”

Residents and private snow clearing operators are also reminded not to push snow onto the road or sidewalk.

The OPP is also reminding drivers that they can face a $325 fine if they are caught overtaking snow plows working in echelon formation on multi-lane highways that have a posted speed limit of 80 km/hr or more (unless the lane that is being used to overtake the snow plow is entirely clear of any part of the snow plow.)