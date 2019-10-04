

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 63-year-old father in Brampton.

On Aug. 2 at around 2 a.m., emergency officials were dispatched to a residence on Lanebrook Drive, near Castlemore and Goreway drives, for reports of a violent incident.

At the time, investigators said it was believed that a father and son spotted a group of at least five men breaking into parked vehicles in the area. An altercation then ensued, police said, and both of the victims were stabbed.

Glensbert Oliver was pronounced dead on scene and his son was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Aug. 12, police released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly incident.

About two months later, on Oct. 3, Peel Regional Police said “investigators from the homicide and missing persons bureau have arrested and charged individuals in relation to the 11th homicide of 2019.”

The identity of any of those arrested has yet to be released.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah and Acting Insp. Michael Pulley are expected to speak on the investigation at a news conference on Friday at 10 a.m.

Media Invite: Arrest Made in 11th Homicide of the Year - https://t.co/a1iNPqwx5J — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 3, 2019

