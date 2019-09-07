Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays on Highway 401
Police investigate after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Leslie. (CTV News Toronto)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 5:16PM EDT
One person is critically injured after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Leslie.
Ontario Provincial police said four to five vehicles were involved.
Multiple people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries were reported, police said.
Toronto paramedics say one person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
The westbound express lanes is closed for investigation.