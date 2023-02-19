MPPs return to Queen’s Park Tuesday after the winter break. Here's what to expect
Ontario Members of Provincial Parliament will return to Queen’s Park Tuesday after a two-month winter break.
Residents can likely expect a bit of a rocky start to the spring session. Here’s what you need to know:
HEALTH-CARE PRIORITIES
The first order of business at Queen’s Park will likely be healthcare.
The Progressive Conservatives are expected to push forward their new health-care plan, which focuses on reducing surgical backlogs by allowing private clinics to conduct certain operations.
Among the operations that private clinics will be able to perform under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan are cataract surgeries, as well as diagnostic procedures such as MRI and CT scans, ophthalmic surgeries, minimally invasive gynecological surgeries and plastic surgeries.
This will be further expanded to include “non-urgent, low-risk and minimally invasive” procedures, although what this entails has not been released.
As early as 2024, these clinics will also be allowed to perform hip and knee replacements.
Experts have told CTV News Toronto the provincial plan has the potential to reduce Ontario’s surgical backlog, but it will depend on the details. Unions and opposition parties, meanwhile, argued the investment would steal staff from hospitals where they are most needed and lead to potential upselling to patients.
The PCs have said they hope to roll out its new private clinic partnerships by March, meaning it will be one of the first pieces of legislation tabled by the government.
DEVELOPMENT DISPUTES
Those tuning into Question Period should expect a variety of questioning around Premier Doug Ford’s alleged cozy ties with developers–some of whom attended his daughter’s $150-entry stag and doe party.
The revelation that some developers who may have benefited from provincial housing legislation may have attended the event and financially contributed to Ford’s daughter’s wedding has stirred quite the controversy; despite the fact the province’s integrity commissioner said there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
The evidence was provided by the Ford government after questions from the media in January and has not been made public.
The premier has repeatedly said the invite list for the party was a personal matter, and that “no one can influence the Fords.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Meanwhile both the auditor general and the integrity commissioner have launched separate investigations into the Ford government’s decisions to develop parts of the Greenbelt.
The auditor general has said they will conduct a value-for-money audit into the financial and environmental impacts of more than 7,000 acres of previously protected land for development. Meanwhile the integrity commissioner is looking into whether Housing Minister Steve Clark tipped developers off as to what land was being carved up.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement at a Magna International production facility, in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
It’s unclear if either of these investigations will be completed during the spring session, but opposition parties will likely continue to use it as an opportunity to take aim at the PCs.
SPRING BUDGET
The province’s spring budget will be presented on or before March 31. When asked about what residents can expect, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said “more of the same.”
“In other words, that we have a plan to build Ontario,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
“It's going to be a plan that updates how we're doing on those priorities, the government's priorities to attract investment and good jobs and bigger paychecks in the province, how we're advancing on our plan to build that infrastructure. And it’s going to talk about the workers.”
At the same time, Bethlenfalvy said it's also time for governments to “show restraint” with their spending.
As of February, the province is reporting a $6.5-billion deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
NEW NDP LEADER LOOKS TO MAKE HER MARK
This will be the first session in which Marit Stiles is firmly at the helm of the New Democratic Party.
Stiles was confirmed as party leader in early February after running unopposed to replace Andrea Horwath, who resigned from her seat after the June elections.
The Toronto-area MPP was first elected in 2018 and has been a prominent voice in the legislature as a former education critic. This, however, will be her first chance to stand across the aisle from the premier as leader of the Official Opposition.
Marit Stiles speaks to supporters after her Ontario NDP leadership is confirmed in Toronto on Saturday February 4, 2023. Stiles has been confirmed after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A by-election in Hamilton will also test the NDPs resolve. On March 16 voters will head to the polls to elect a replacement for Horwath, who has served as a representative for the riding since 2004.
CHANGING RELATIONSHIP WITH TORONTO
The Ford government lost an ally last week with John Tory’s resignation.
Tory resigned as mayor of Toronto last week after it was revealed he was having an affair with a younger staffer.
Ford and Tory have supported most of each other’s agendas over the last few years, including the use of strong mayor powers to amend bylaws and pass a budget.
The premier spoke candidly about his election concerns last week, saying that a left wing mayor would be a “disaster” for Toronto.
“If a lefty mayor gets in there, God help the people at Toronto,” he said.
A byelection to replace Tory is likely to occur sometime in the spring or early summer. Ford has said he will work with whoever gets elected, but it’s unclear how this new relationship will impact the rest of his term.
WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH MIKE SCHREINER?
Will Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner cross the floor and run to be leader of the Ontario Liberals?
The Ontario Liberal Party has been without a permanent leader since its devastating loss during the June 2022 elections. They will be holding their annual general meeting this spring in which rules for the leadership contest will be established.
In late January, Schreiner–after getting a letter from 40 liberals in support of him taking the top job–said he would consider running in the race.
“As you know, I have always said that I have no ambition to lead any party other than the Ontario Green Party. Yesterday I received a serious letter from people who expressed concerns I share about the current government and the need for urgent action on the climate crisis,” Schreiner said at the time.
“So, I’m going to ask people to give me time to think about their arguments.”
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner smiles as supporters clap during a press conference at Bloor-Bedford Parkette in Toronto as part of his campaign tour, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
After this, a group of Ontario Greens put together a counteroffer for Liberals trying to poach their leader. In their letter, the members say the Liberals can have Schreiner, if they join their party.
Schreiner may face questions as the Liberal annual general meeting occurs over whether he actually intends to run–or if his consideration was simply a way to garner more media attention as the sole Green MPP at the legislature.
‘WELCOME BACK DOUG’
A protest is expected to be held on Feb. 25 by those “united against the Ford government’s anti-democratic, anti-environment, anti-worker and pro-sprawl agenda.”
The event is titled “Welcome Back Doug” and has been organized by a coalition including the Canadian Union of Public Employees Ontario, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, Ontario Health Coalition, Binjibaaying Indigenous Youth Agency, Greenbelt Guardians and Stop Sprawl Halton.
This group is set to hold a news conference on Tuesday–the first day MPPs return to the legislature.
The protest is being held amid an ongoing fight over Bill 124, with the Ford government appealing a court decision that struck down the legislation.
It also comes as tens of thousands of hospital nurses try to negotiate a new contract with higher wages.
EMERGENCIES ACT REPORT
Ford will likely also be tasked with defending his actions during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests amid a report that found it "troubling" that his government didn't engage with the issue earlier.
The report, which was published by the Public Order Emergency Commission on Friday, found a lack of collaboration by the Ontario government impacted jurisdictional and resourcing issues in the early days of the occupation.
It also left Ottawa feeling abandoned by its provincial government, the report found.
“It was not until Prime Minister Trudeau spoke to Premier Doug Ford on February 9, after the Ambassador Bridge blockade, that collaboration became the name of the game. It is unfortunate that such collaboration did not take place days earlier," it said.
Opposition parties will likely use this report as a reason to attack the Progressive Conservatives during Question Period.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden in Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kyiv stands'
U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
The Angel of Orikhiv: Deputy mayor, refusing to evacuate, organizes aid for her Ukrainian town
In one destroyed town in southern Ukraine, a handful of residents remain despite evacuation recommendations, including a deputy mayor nicknamed the 'Angel of Orikhiv.'
Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020
A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews suffering long COVID symptoms
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Law & Order: SVU,' has died. He was 78.
A Manitoba First Nation's outside-the-box solution to its housing crisis
Norway House Cree Nation has more people than homes to house them, a problem that an innovative housing company is hoping to solve by making modular homes out of sea cans.
North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast on Monday in its second weapons test in three days that drew quick condemnation from its rivals.
Montreal
-
Racist bullying of Black teen allowed to 'fester' in Quebec hockey program, mother alleges
A Montreal-area mother is filing civil rights complaints against a junior hockey program and a local school board after her 13-year-son was allegedly targeted by racist insults and harassment from his peers. Nadine Hart claims her son was regularly called the N-word by his teammates at John Rennie High School, and says he was punished when he tried to stand up for himself.
-
Stabbing of man, 23, leads Montreal police to woman's body; Woman, 26, arrested
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman in her 60s was discovered dead at a home Sunday in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood. Police also discovered a 23-year-old man
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
London
-
‘Need for legislative change’: 45-day jail sentence for fatal distracted driving exposes flaw in Highway Traffic Act
It's a sentence that no one seems happy with. A cyclist is dead, and the woman who killed her while driving distracted will serve 45 days in jail.
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing bank, threatening employee
A man is facing charges after allegedly demanding cash from a bank teller in Owen Sound and threatening “serious bodily harm” if the money was not given, police say.
-
500K in funding for graduate students struggling with high inflation: Western U
This week Western University announced $500,000 in funding will go to graduate students who are struggling financially with the high cost of inflation.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Abandoned puppies, ION service disruptions, basketball game disturbances
Here are CTV Kitchener’s most-read stories of the week:
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
-
Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph
A minor crash in Guelph on Sunday afternoon is sparking a major conversation about emergency response, with neighbouring paramedics from Waterloo region responding to the collision.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Winter weather warnings issued for much of the northeast, cold, windy start to the week
Environment Canada issued extreme cold and snow squall warnings Sunday for several communities in northeastern Ontario as strong winds bring snow and harsh wind chills to the region.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'A wonderful person': Friends, colleagues share memories of Peter Herrndorf
The Canadian arts community is in mourning after the loss of one of its greatest champions. Friends and colleagues are remembering Peter Herrndorf, the former longtime head of the NAC, as a wonderful person.
-
BeaverTails closes most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal for the season
BeaverTails has closed most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal Skateway, but one remains in place, in the hope that at least a stretch of the world's largest skating rink could still open this season.
-
Police investigating reports of two shootings in Ottawa Saturday evening
There are no reports of injuries after Ottawa police officers responded to reports of two shootings Saturday evening.
Windsor
-
'Nothing seems to be getting solved': Still no heat for some tenants inside downtown apartment
The waiting game continues for tenants inside a downtown Windsor apartment building who have gone one year without heat.
-
Turkish Canadian Cultural Association collects donations for those impacted by earthquake
The Turkish Canadian Cultural Association of Windsor is collecting donations Sunday for those affected by the major earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria earlier this month.
-
Town of Tecumseh installs three electric vehicle charging stations
The Town of Tecumseh has installed three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around town, with more slated for this year.
Barrie
-
Four people sent to hospital following Tay Township crash
Four people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Tay Township on Sunday.
-
Simcoe County residents take in the outdoors over Family Day Weekend
Hundreds of families took in the outdoors across Simcoe County for the first real long weekend of the year.
-
Man charged in connection to robbery in Owen Sound
A 37-year-old man faces numerous robbery related charges after a bank robbery in Owen Sound on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Sobeys admits to data breach in fall 2022, alerts customers
Months after a suspected cyberattack shutdown pharmacy services for a number of days, the Maritime company that owns Sobeys is alerting customers and employees past and present, about a data breach of personal information.
-
William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, jury rejects self-defence claim
A jury found a former Halifax medical student guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow student whose body has never been found.
-
Council of Atlantic Premiers set to meet in Charlottetown
The Council of Atlantic Premiers is set to meet in Prince Edward Island for a news conference.
Calgary
-
Family, friends mourn death of South Sudanese man shot dead by Calgary police one year ago
Friends, family and supporters of 41-year-old Latjor Tuel gathered at the spot where he was shot and killed by Calgary police one year ago on Sunday.
-
Man in serious condition following early-morning southeast Calgary shooting
One person was transported to hospital after an early morning shooting in the community of Dover in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary senior out $21K after thieves target her at South Trail Crossing
Calgary police are investigating a series of distraction thefts that have happened recently, including one that saw a senior bilked out of more than $20,000.
Winnipeg
-
'Very moved': Winnipeg fundraisers supporting those impacted by earthquake
It's been almost two weeks since a deadly earthquake rocked Turkiye and Syria. As rescue missions shift to recovery efforts, community organizations in Winnipeg are stepping up to help in any way they can.
-
Police investigating bear spray incidents in parts of Winnipeg Sunday
Winnipeg police are investigating reports of multiple incidents of bear spray being used in the city Sunday morning.
-
Inkster reopened following crash, one person arrested, another in hospital
A man has been arrested and a woman has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors urge province, insurers to cover Ozempic for patients with chronic obesity
Since the province expanded coverage for Ozempic in early January, a North Vancouver obesity medicine specialist has seen a dramatic uptick in patents inquiring about the appetite suppressant that’s become all the rage for rapid weight loss.
-
Man in hospital after being 'repeatedly shot' on Downtown Eastside, police say
A man is in the hospital with "multiple gunshot wounds" after a shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel' on Coquihalla, ECCC warns
People planning on driving along Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt over the Family Day weekend are being asked to reconsider their trips due to a winter storm warning.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton to activate extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
-
How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton
Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city running all long weekend.
-
Oilers continue losing streak with OT defeat to Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Sunday.