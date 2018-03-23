

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





It’s moving day for four of the Toronto Zoo’s most popular residents.

Da Mao and Er Shun, as well as their offspring Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, will leave the zoo in a convoy bound for Calgary this morning.

The elder giant pandas first arrived in Toronto in 2013 as part of a 10-year loan agreement with China.

Their cubs were then born two years later. They were the first giant pandas born in Canada.

As part of the agreement with China, Da Mao and Er Shun will spend five years at the Calgary Zoo.

Their cubs, meanwhile, will head back to China after about a year-and-a-half in Calgary.

While in Calgary, the pandas will live in a $14.5-million facility that was built specifically for them.

No details have been provided about how the pandas will be transported to Calgary, though they are expected to leave the Toronto Zoo in a vehicle convoy this morning.

Sunday was the last day that members of the public were able to visit the pandas at the Toronto Zoo.

With files from The Canadian Press