Video shows officer chasing after police horse that bolted in downtown Toronto

A Toronto cop was forced to chase after their police horse after the animal got away from them in the downtown core on Halloween night.

In a video shared to TikTok earlier this week, since viewed over 70,000 times, two police horses can be seen trotting down Snooker Street in Liberty Village at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, but only one of them had an officer in the saddle.

Seconds later, a second police officer can be seen jogging after one of the horses.

Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the officer was about to mount the horse, but it took off before they could saddle up.

“The horse was secured very quickly and no one was injured,” police said in a statement.

Mounted police officers are typically responsible for patrolling the streets, with officers and horses constantly engaged in training to guarantee they provide a “calm and steady presence” in Toronto, according to TPS’ website.