

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An 85-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a taxi in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Monday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road at around 5 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the female patient was taken to hospital in critical condition following the crash. A few hours later Toronto police said she succumbed to her injuries.

The victim was struck by a Beck Taxi. The company issued a statement following the crash.

“We are devastated to hear about tonight’s tragic accident and our condolences go out to the victim’s family,” operations manager Kristine Hubbard said. “We will do everything we can to help Toronto police in their investigation.”

The driver of the taxi remained at the scene, officers said.

Roads in the area were closed to accommodate a police investigation but they have since reopened.