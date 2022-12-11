Motorist seriously injured in four-vehicle crash in Vaughan
A driver has been seriously injured in a four-vehicle collision in Vaughan.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, York Regional Police (YRP) tweeted about the crash, which they said occurred at the intersection of Highways 27 and 7.
The three other drivers sustained minor injuries.
The intersection was fully closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information should contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.1800222tips.com/.
