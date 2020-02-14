TORONTO -- A motorist has been pulled over by police after being spotted driving with a snow covered windshield.

York Regional Police said in a tweet on Friday that a motorist was pulled over in Richmond Hill, Ont. in the Bantry and Bayview avenues area.

"Shocking, but true," police said in a tweet. "This vehicle was actually spotted driving down the road like this."

The driver has been charged with operating a vehicle without a clear view. The charge comes with a $85 fine, according to the Ontario Courts website.