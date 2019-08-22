

CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre from the scene of an Etobicoke crash on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Anglesey Blouevard around 8 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Responding Toronto paramedics said the male victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is believed to be in stable condition.

No information on any other vehicles involved in the collision has been released by officials thus far.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the incident is conducted.