Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in Mississauga, Ont. crash
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 8:24PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 10, 2020 8:37PM EDT
TORONTO -- A male motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hurontario and Park streets, north of Lakeshore Road East, just before 7 p.m.
Peel police say the victim sustained critical injuries.
The vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
The intersection will be shut down as the Major Collision Bureau investigates.