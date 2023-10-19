Motorcyclist struck in hit-and-run in northwest Toronto

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run in northwest Toronto Thursday evening.

Toronto police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. at Steeles and Islington avenues in the Humber Summit neighbourhood.

A male motorcyclist was struck by a silver sedan operated by a female driver who proceeded to flee the scene, they said. The sedan was last seen travelling west on Steeles Avenue West.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police.