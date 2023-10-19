Toronto

    • Motorcyclist struck in hit-and-run in northwest Toronto

    Toronto police are on the scene of a collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital. (CTV Toronto/Jacob Estrin) Toronto police are on the scene of a collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital. (CTV Toronto/Jacob Estrin)

    A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run in northwest Toronto Thursday evening.

    Toronto police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. at Steeles and Islington avenues in the Humber Summit neighbourhood.

    A male motorcyclist was struck by a silver sedan operated by a female driver who proceeded to flee the scene, they said. The sedan was last seen travelling west on Steeles Avenue West.

    The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News