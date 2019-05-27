

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are appealing to the public for help tracking down a motorcyclist who allegedly struck and critically injured a boy in the city’s east end on Sunday and fled the scene.

At around 1:30 p.m., police say a four-year-old boy was walking with family in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road when he found his way onto the road and was struck by a northbound motorcycle.

Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24 Monday the motorcyclists stopped briefly and a female passenger got off the bike and fled the area on foot. The motorcyclist then took off, Moore said.

The young boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The motorcycle is believed to be a red or maroon Harley Davidson with a custom exhaust.

“We know that this motorcycle is unique and it is going to stand out. People are going to recognize it we hope,” Moore told CP24.

“We do have parts that were left behind. The bike that we are looking for is going to have damage to the front right signal.”

The driver has been described as a white male who is between the ages of 20 and 40. He was wearing red shoes and a distinctive motorcycle helmet.

Investigators described the passenger as a white female believed to be in her 20s with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was last seen blue jeans with rips, a black T-shirt, and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the driver or passenger to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Moore also asked drivers with dash camera video from the area to reach out to police.