TORONTO -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the Don Valley Parkway Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the Toronto highway south of Don Mills Road just after 2:30 p.m. for a crash.

Toronto Fire said a motorcycle hit the back of a truck that was trying to merge.

The motorcyclist was badly injured as a result, and life-saving efforts are being administered.

The victim is being transported to a trauma centre. There is no immediate word on their condition.