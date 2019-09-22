

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police in Milton responded to reports of a “serious” collision involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Guelph Line near Campbellville Road and the south entrance of the Mohawk Raceway and Casino around 2:30 p.m.

A car and motorcycle were involved in the collision, according to police.

A 67-year-old male and 55-year-old female were on the motorcycle at the time of the collision. The male has since been transported to Hamilton General with serious injuries, while the female sustained minor injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Forensic Identification Bureau have been called in to investigate.

Guelph Line is closed to all traffic between Campbellville Road and the south entrance to Mohawk.

More to come.