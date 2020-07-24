TORONTO -- A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by two vehicles in Scarborough Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Brimley and Mandarin Roads, north of St. Clair Avenue East, just before 6 p.m.

Toronto police say the motorcyclist was hit by a truck and then was struck again by a car.

A man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are investigating.