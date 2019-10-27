Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision involving 18-wheeler truck in Scarborough
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 7:32PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 27, 2019 7:33PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Toronto police said the motorcyclist was conscious and breathing.
A man been rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police said the intersection is closed for the investigation.