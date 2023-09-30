Toronto

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in Etobicoke

Police tape is seen in Toronto in this undated photo. Police tape is seen in Toronto in this undated photo.

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with another vehicle in Etobicoke.

 

Police say the crash occurred just before 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, near the intersection of Evans Avenue and North Carson Street.

 

The motorcyclist, 31, was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The other driver reportedly stayed at the scene following the collision.

 

Evans Avenue is closed between Bestobell Road and Treeview Drive while investigators are on site. Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.

