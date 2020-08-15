TORONTO -- A man has been critically injured in a crash in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say a motorcycle and an SUV collided on Rutherford Road, west of Highway 400.

The motorcyclist has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police say Rutherford Road from Highway 400 to Weston Road will be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.