Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after collision in Brampton

A driver of a motorcycle has been rushed to hospital following a collision in Brampton on Friday.

According to Peel police, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided at Airport Road and Williams Parkway. Both drivers remained at the scene, they said.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Airport Road is closed in both directions between Williams Parkway and Maritime Ont Boulevard. Police are asking drivers to use alternative routes.