

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Police say a motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a serious collision on the QEW westbound at Appleby Line.

Ontario Provincial Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. and involved a transport truck, a motorcycle, and a passenger vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the man, driving the motorcycle, to hospital after concerns that he did not have any vital signs.

There were no other injuries, police said.

The QEW westbound lanes are closed at Appleby Line. The eastbound lanes heading to Toronto remain open.

Police are asking drivers to keep away from the area.

Closures will remain in place for several hours, police said.