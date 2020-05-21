TORONTO -- A motorcycle rider is dead after a collision in Vaughan early Thursday morning.

Police say that the motorcycle collided with a truck on Keele Street north of Langstaff Road at around 6:15 a.m.

The male rider was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

FATAL COLLISION - 6:14am @YRP called to Keele St north of Langstaff Rd, Vaughan. Motorcycle vs truck. Male rider taken to hospital who sadly has succumbed to injuries. Keele St will be closed from Langstaff to Gantner Gate for several hours for investigation. — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 21, 2020

Police say that Keele Street is closed from Langstaff Road to Gantner Gate due to the investigation.

The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.