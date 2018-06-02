

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist in his 50s is is dead and two other people were seriously hurt when three vehicles collided on Lakeshore Boulevard near the Exhibition grounds on Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to Lakeshore Boulevard and British Columbia Road at 7:30 p.m. for multiple reports of a crash.

They arrived to find several vehicles including a motorcycle had collided and some vehicles also struck a pole.

Sgt. Duncan Miller said a vehicle going east on Lakeshore crossed the centre line to cause the collision.

“A black Ford SUV was going westbound on Lakeshore Boulevard West– for reasons we don’t know at this time it crossed over into the eastbound lanes, striking two vehicles and causing one vehicle to strike the eastbound motorcyclist and hit the light standard there.”

Toronto paramedics said the motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run, along with four other people who suffered minor injuries.

The reason the driver of the Ford crossed into oncoming traffic is under investigation.

“Right now we’re looking into all factors – speed, sun, distraction, all factors are on the table right now,” Miller said.

Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed in both directions at British Columbia Road for cleanup and an investigation.

At the scene, a collision photographer climbed into a Toronto fire ladder truck to take overhead photos of the crash.