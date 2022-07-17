Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist is dead after losing control and crashing his vehicle overnight in Etobicoke.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Saturday, July 16 shortly after 10:30 p.m. at 164 North Queen St. at Manstor Road, which is just north of The Queensway and west of Highway 427.

According to police, the motorcyclist hit a pole on the north side of the street.

He was rushed to hospital, but died there of his injuries a short time later.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Toronto police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.