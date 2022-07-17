Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
A motorcyclist is dead after losing control and crashing his vehicle overnight in Etobicoke.
The single-vehicle collision happened on Saturday, July 16 shortly after 10:30 p.m. at 164 North Queen St. at Manstor Road, which is just north of The Queensway and west of Highway 427.
According to police, the motorcyclist hit a pole on the north side of the street.
He was rushed to hospital, but died there of his injuries a short time later.
Traffic Services is investigating.
Toronto police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
Rage Against the Machine calls for Indigenous 'land back' at Canadian show
At this year's Bluesfest in Ottawa, rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine used their performance to highlight the violence experienced by Indigenous people across Canada.
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school but 'systemic failures' created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
How Patrick Brown's disqualification recalibrates the Conservative leadership race
The recent disqualification of Patrick Brown has forced a recalibration of the Conservative Party leadership race, as other campaigns seek votes from Brown’s supporters.
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., grows to 1,700 hectares; First Nation works to salvage food
The acting chief of the Lytton First Nation says about 30 evacuees briefly returned home in an effort to salvage food they left behind in freezers when a wildfire broke out Thursday 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C.
B.C. marathoner Cam Levins finishes historic fourth at world championships
Canadian marathoner Cam Levins shattered his own record and placed fourth at the world track and field championships Sunday.
Montreal
-
Unusually high number of sick kids bring Montreal ER to 'critical level'
The Montreal Children's Hospital said it is turning some patients away and that nurses have cut their vacations short as the emergency room has become filled in recent days with 'a significantly higher number of sick and seriously ill children.'
-
'History is going to judge all of us:' Montrealers protest Ottawa's plan to return Russian pipeline parts
Around 100 demonstrators gathered Sunday in Montreal's Phillips Square in protest of Ottawa's decision to send repaired parts of a Russian gas pipeline to Germany, violating its economic sanctions.
-
Early rise for those attending Pope's mass near Quebec City during Canadian visit
Those with tickets to attend the Pope's mass northeast of Quebec City at the end of this month will have a very early start to their day, but a spokesman who questioned whether the schedule would be too hard on Indigenous elders now says it's the best plan.
London
-
Breaking
Breaking | Homicide suspect arrested, Sunday
Police say they still consider 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum to be "armed and dangerous", but are now calling the homicide "an isolated incident."
-
Wingham 'rolls out' for first ever 'Ride for Dad'
Riders from across Midwestern Ontario hit the highways around Wingham this weekend in support of Prostate Cancer research and awareness.
-
Woman in critical condition after crash south of St. Thomas
A two vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital in London, Ont. in critical condition
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 vaccine prep, Magic: The Gathering theft, business forced to move: Top stories of the week
Preparation in Waterloo-Wellington for the latest COVID-19 vaccine rollout, $200,000 worth of items stolen from a board game café, and a Waterloo business forced to move for trail upgrades round out the top stories of the week.
-
Kitchener man found lying in road with stab wounds
A Kitchener man was found lying in the road near the intersection of Westmount Road and Gage Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
'Obviously concerning': WRPS inform residents in Waterloo's University district of suspicious activity
Waterloo regional police officers were going door to door in Waterloo's University district Saturday morning, handing out flyers with safety tips, following a number of alarming incidents.
Northern Ontario
-
'Let's get grilling': Ribfest draws hundreds for tangy, juicy ribs
Since Thursday, the smell of mouth-watering ribs has filled the air at the North Bay waterfront.
-
-
Sault Ste. Marie Pridefest 2022 begins
Sault Ste. Marie's 9th annual Pridefest is officially underway. Members of the local LGBT2SQI+ community and their allies gathered at city hall for a flag raising ceremony to kick off this week's events. For some, Pridefest offers a chance for people to share their experiences and show support for one another.
Ottawa
-
-
Murder charge laid in Lowertown fatal shooting
Ottawa police say a suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Vuyo Kashe, 36, in Lowertown Friday night.
-
Windsor
-
One person injured during shooting in downtown Windsor, Sunday
Windsor police are investigating a shooting downtown in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.
-
Kingsville custom car a hit at local Hot Wheels competition
"Dragula 2.0" is a road-worthy hot-rod that was designed and fabricated by students at Kingsville District High School
-
UWindsor researcher travels to Kenya to learn more about algal blooms
Mike McKay, director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER) and a team of students spent three weeks studying Lake Victoria.
Barrie
-
Barrie police assisting Anishinabek police in search for missing woman
Barrie police are helping another police service in trying to locate a missing woman who was recently seen in the area.
-
Barrie animal rescue group finds homes for 30 cats in weekend-long 'adopt-a-thon'
A Barrie-based animal rescue group has once again teamed up with the local Petsmart to find forever homes for felines in its care.
-
Summer art show brings thousands to Bracebridge
Thousands have been passing through Bracebridge this weekend for one of the region's most significant art shows of the year.
Atlantic
-
Mi’kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia’s first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi’kmaw Language Act.
-
'Morale is at an all-time low': Staffing shortages hit N.S. daycares as province expands public system
As Nova Scotia expands its publicly-funded daycare system, operators are sounding the alarm about staffing shortages.
-
'It's amazing': Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S., for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
Calgary
-
Cody Ridsdale, chuckwagon driver, struck by vehicle outside Calgary bar
A chuckwagon driver was among the group of people who were struck by what police are calling an impaired driver outside a Calgary bar.
-
Blake Shelton performs on Stampede stage while Gwen Stefani surprises fans
Blake Shelton, a Calgary Stampede favourite, took the stage on Saturday, performing in front of a sold-out crowd, but many people are still talking about the surprise performance by his wife Gwen Stefani.
-
Headaches aside, this Calgary ice cream eating contest was a blast
There was a sweet competition in Calgary this weekend, and some perfect weather to enjoy it too.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new wildfires spring up as crews, planes come to help fight massive blaze
Fire activity in northern Manitoba has picked up, as nine new wildfires have sprung up around the province, and crews continue to battle a massive blaze near Pukatawagan.
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Foster group looking to save wildfire-threatened pets
A local animal rescue group is looking for help to save dogs and cats left behind in wildfire-threatened Pukatawagan.
Vancouver
-
-
Break-in suspect injured in Vancouver police shooting; IIO investigating
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating what it calls a "police-involved shooting" in East Vancouver Saturday night.
-
B.C. nurse suspended for failing to report abuse in long-term care home
A B.C. nurse has been suspended for two months for failing to report the abuse of a resident at a long-term care home.
Edmonton
-
-
Man charged after firing gun inside home: RCMP
RCMP laid charges against a 32-year-old man after a gun was fired at least once inside a home at Fishing Lake on Wednesday.
-
Already had COVID-19? Here's what we know about reinfections
As research suggests that COVID-19 has infected roughly half of the Canadian population, the emergence of an even more contagious version of the virus means some people may be in for another round.