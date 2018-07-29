

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a collsion in Etobicoke on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near Norseman Street and Islington Avenue.

Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

He subsequently died in hospital, police confirmed.

Norseman Street was shut down in both directions between Kipling Avenue and Islington Avenue but the area has since reopened to traffic.