Motorcyclist killed in Etobicoke crash
One man suffered critical injuries following a crash in Etobicoke. (Peter Muscat/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 2:28PM EDT
A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a collsion in Etobicoke on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred near Norseman Street and Islington Avenue.
Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
He subsequently died in hospital, police confirmed.
Norseman Street was shut down in both directions between Kipling Avenue and Islington Avenue but the area has since reopened to traffic.