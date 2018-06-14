

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist is dead following a hit-and-run in Scarborough Junction early Thursday morning.

The collision occurred near St. Clair Avenue East and Danforth Road shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on St. Clair Avenue when an eastbound vehicle attempted to turn in front of the motorcyclist onto Danforth Road.

The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Const. Clint Stibbe said witnesses reported seeing the driver of the car stop and then flee eastbound on Danforth Road.

“This person knew they were involved in a collision without a doubt,” Stibbe said.

The vehicle is described as a blue four-door car with “substantial” damage to its front end.

Stibbe said police believe a portion of the vehicle was hanging off when the driver fled.

Police are currently working to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle.

“We have obtained video and we are just in the process of looking at it to determine what kind of vehicle was involved,” Stibbe said.

“We are asking any body shops if you do have a vehicle coming in today with any sort of damage matching that to contact us as soon as possible,” he added.

Stibbe also encouraged any members of the public who spot a damaged vehicle matching that description to contact investigators.

“We are willing to look at every lead we get,” he said. “This is the way we are going to find this person and bring them to justice.”

Stibbe called the collision “preventable.”

“As a result of a mistake that was made, somebody has died,” he said.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.

“We are in the process of notifying next-of kin. As you can imagine we’ve got a family now that has been destroyed,” Stibbe said.

“We need to find this individual and get closure for the family in this case.”

The eastbound and westbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue are closed between Danforth Road and Linden Avenue for the police investigation.

Danforth Road is also closed northbound and southbound from Kennedy Road to Hart Avenue.