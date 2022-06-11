Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following head-on crash east of Peterborough

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a serious crash in North Kawartha Township.

The collision happened at about 8 a.m. Saturday on Northeys Bay Road at Fire Route 19.

According to the OPP, the drivers of motorcycle and a car collided head-on resulting in the motorcyclist suffering life-threatening injuries.

Northeys Bay Road is currently closed between Highway 28 and County Road 6 as police investigate.

Officers trained in collision reconstruction are now at the scene, which is roughly 50 kilometres north east of Peterborough, measuring and documenting the incident.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

Police said at this point the cause of the collision “remains under investigation.”

They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.