A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a vehicle in Etobicoke.

It happened in the district’s Eatonville neighbourhood, near Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall, shortly after 1 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say the motorcyclist suffered “traumatic injuries” in the crash. He is believed to be in his 20s.

Toronto police say the driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene.

The East Mall has been closed north and south of Burnhamthorpe Road for about one block. Motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area while police investigate.

