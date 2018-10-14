Motorcyclist in hospital after collision with truck in Brampton
Police tape cordons off the scene where a motorcycle collided with a truck near North Park and Lethbridge drives in Brampton Sunday October 14, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 10:55PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Brampton.
It happened at North Park and Lethbridge drives, between Airport Road and Torbram Road.
Police have not said how the collision occurred.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
North Park Drive is closed between Airport and Torbram roads as police investigate the collision.