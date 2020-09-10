Advertisement
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into North York building
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 8:18PM EDT
TORONTO -- A motorcyclist is fighting for her life after crashing into a building in North York on Thursday evening.
Police said the incident occurred in the area of Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.
Initial reports suggest that the adult female motorcyclist crashed into a building causing her life-threatening head injuries.
Toronto paramedics have since transported the victim to hospital.
Police are no investigating the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. More to come.