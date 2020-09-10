TORONTO -- A motorcyclist is fighting for her life after crashing into a building in North York on Thursday evening.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

Initial reports suggest that the adult female motorcyclist crashed into a building causing her life-threatening head injuries.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Keele St & Falstaff Ave

- @TrafficServices o/s investigating

- advised female adult motorcyclist has life threatening head injuries

- @TorontoMedics transported motorcyclist to hospital

- ongoing investigation#GO1716225

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2020

Toronto paramedics have since transported the victim to hospital.

Police are no investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. More to come.